Freshman N'Kosi Perry Starts at QB for Miami Over Senior Malik Rosier vs. UNC

Exciting redshirt freshman N'Kosi Perry has taken the Hurricanes' starting job from senior Malik Rosier.

By Khadrice Rollins
September 27, 2018

Miami redshirt freshman quarterback N'Kosi Perry earned the first start of his career for Thursday night's game against North Carolina, replacing senior Malik Rosier, who started the first four games of the season.

Going into Thursday's game, coach Mark Richt had Perry and Rosier both listed as the starter on the team's official depth chart, exciting Hurricanes fans who have been clamoring for Perry to see the field since he arrived on campus last year.

Perry, a four-star prospect in the class of 2017 who ranked ninth among dual-threat QBs in the 247Sports Composite ratings, took over at quarterback for the Hurricanes' third drive in last week's 31–17 win over Florida International. He threw for 224 yards, three touchdowns and one pick while going 17-for-25 on pass attempts. He also carried the ball nine times for 32 yards, including an 18-yard scramble on a third down.

Rosier started last week's game with a turnover on downs on the opening drive and a three-and-out on the second. For the season, he has completed 52.1% of his passes for 611 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions.

Through Miami's first two drives of the game, Perry was 3-for-3 for 47 yards and the Hurricanes were up 7-3. After the first quater, they led 14-10.

A little less than halfway through the second quarter, Miami was up 24-10 thanks to a pair of turnovers returned for touchdowns. Perry was 5-for-7 for 74 yards and had two rushes for 11 yards at that point in the game, and the offense had scored on two of its three dives.

On the Hurricanes' fourth possession of the game, Perry had a 42-yard completion to Mike Harley, that got them down to the UNC five-yard line. Perry finished off the drive with a third-down touchdown toss to Darrell Langham to give the home squad a 30-10 advantage.

The score is 33-10 in favor of Miami at halftime thanks to a third turnover forced by the Hurricanes' defense. Perry is 7-for-10 for 121 yards and a touchdown and has four rushes for 16 yards.

      Double Bogey (+2)