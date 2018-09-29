It will be a battle of 4-0 ACC Atlantic division rivals when Clemson hosts Syracuse on Saturday, Sept. 29.

The Tigers are No. 3 in the nation but in the midst of making a change at quarterback. True freshman Trevor Lawrence will be taking control of the offense from senior Kelly Bryant after tossing four touchdowns in last week's 49-21 win over Georgia Tech. For the season, Lawrence has completed 39-of-60 passes for 600 yards and nine scores.

The Orange are looking to build off their three consecutive blowout wins and accomplish one of the biggest upsets of the season so far. After getting a 55-42 win over Western Michigan to start the year, Syracuse has won each of its last three contests by at least 23 points. A 30-7 triumph over Florida State was sandwiched between a 62-10 win over Wagner and a 51-21 win against Connecticut last week.

Last season when these teams played, Syracuse picked up a 27-24 win over Clemson that ended up being the Tigers' lone regular-season loss.

How to Watch

Time: Noon ET

TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Next Three Games

Clemson: at Wake Forest (10/6), vs. NC State (10/20), at Florida State (10/27)

Syracuse: at Pittsburgh (10/6), vs. UNC (10/20), vs. NC State (10/27)