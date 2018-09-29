How to Watch Clemson vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Figure out how to watch when Clemson takes on Syracuse on Saturday, Sept. 29.

By Khadrice Rollins
September 29, 2018

It will be a battle of 4-0 ACC Atlantic division rivals when Clemson hosts Syracuse on Saturday, Sept. 29.

The Tigers are No. 3 in the nation but in the midst of making a change at quarterback. True freshman Trevor Lawrence will be taking control of the offense from senior Kelly Bryant after tossing four touchdowns in last week's 49-21 win over Georgia Tech. For the season, Lawrence has completed 39-of-60 passes for 600 yards and nine scores.

The Orange are looking to build off their three consecutive blowout wins and accomplish one of the biggest upsets of the season so far. After getting a 55-42 win over Western Michigan to start the year, Syracuse has won each of its last three contests by at least 23 points. A 30-7 triumph over Florida State was sandwiched between a 62-10 win over Wagner and a 51-21 win against Connecticut last week.

Last season when these teams played, Syracuse picked up a 27-24 win over Clemson that ended up being the Tigers' lone regular-season loss.

How to Watch

Time: Noon ET

TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Next Three Games

Clemson: at Wake Forest (10/6), vs. NC State (10/20), at Florida State (10/27)

Syracuse: at Pittsburgh (10/6), vs. UNC (10/20), vs. NC State (10/27)

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)