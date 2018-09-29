Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins Says Penn State DE Shareef Miller is 'Poking the Wrong Lion'

Buckeyes QB Dwayne Haskins was not happy with Shareef Miller's assessment.

By Emily Caron
September 29, 2018

One of the Big Ten's biggest rivalry games returns Saturday night when No. 4 Ohio State and No. 9 Penn State play at Beaver Stadium and tensions are at an all-time high.

ESPN's College GameDay was in State College Saturday morning to broadcast all the pregame hype and hysteria in Happy Valley. Students flooded television screens across the country with trash talk and witty signs, but they weren't the only ones exchanging jabs.

In discussing Buckeyes quarterback Dwayne Haskins with ESPN, Penn State defensive lineman Shareef Miller said, "Couple of guys on our team played with him. They told me if you hit him a lot of times, he's gonna fold." 

The comment did not go unnoticed by Ohio State's signal-caller, who responded to the trash talk on Twitter.

"You poking the wrong lion buddy," Haskins wrote.

The Heisman Trophy hopeful has thrown for 16 touchdowns and just one interception through four games.

The Top-10 matchup between the border state rivals pits the Buckeyes (4-0) against the Nittany Lions (4-0) for the 34th time in program history and pits two of the best quarterbacks in the country against one another in Haskins and Penn State's Trace McSorley.

The stakes are high and trash talk is plenty, but tonight's final score will have the ultimate say. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. 

