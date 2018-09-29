Penn State junior wide receiver Juwan Johnson made a ridiculous one-handed catch against Ohio State on Saturday night.

Johnson stuck one hand into the air and high-pointed a pass from Nittany Lions quarterback Trace McSorley and came down with a 31-yard grab that's sure to contend for catch of the year.

Penn State 3, Ohio State 0 after 15 minutes, thanks to this c o m p l e t e l y i n s a n e catch



(via @SportsCenter) pic.twitter.com/VLQlXGEeOx — SI College Football (@si_ncaafb) September 30, 2018

Johnson would also make two seven-yard catches, helping set up a Penn State field goal to take an early 3–0 lead in the first quarter.