Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence exited the Tigers' contest with Syracuse on Saturday after taking a hit to the helmet by an Orange defender.

The freshman quarterback earned his first career start on Saturday, replacing senior Kelly Bryant. But Lawrence's start didn't last long after being hit by a Syracuse defender's shoulder while running for a first down on the left sideline. Lawrence was 10 of 15 for 93 yards prior to taking the shoulder-to-helmet shot, with the Tigers trailing 13-7.

Lawrence was evaluated by Clemson's medical staff on the sideline and subsequently taken to the locker room. Lawrence is not expected to return to the field.

You can watch the hit that sidelined Lawrence below:

Probably not how Clemson fans want to see Trevor Lawrence play three days after Kelly Bryant decides to transfer #slideplease pic.twitter.com/D4A5jiD29s — Kevin Boilard (@247KevinBoilard) September 29, 2018

Redshirt freshman Chase Brice replaced Lawrence on Clemson's final drive of the first half. Bryant, who started the season at quarterback, announced he is transferring from the school on Wednesday, telling the Greenville News, "at the end of the day, I just don't feel like I’ve gotten a fair shot.”

When asked by ESPN reporter Holly Rowe at halftime if he would take Kelly Bryant back if he wanted to return, coach Dabo Swinney said, "Heck yeah. I love that kid."

Lawrence entered Saturday's contest completing 39 of 61 passes on the year. The 6'6" freshman threw for 600 yards, adding nine touchdowns and just two interceptions.