Video: Trevor Lawrence Exits Game vs. Syracuse After Taking Hit to Helmet

Kevin Boilard, 247Sports

Lawrence was replaced by redshirt freshman Chase Brice.

By Michael Shapiro
September 29, 2018

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence exited the Tigers' contest with Syracuse on Saturday after taking a hit to the helmet by an Orange defender. 

The freshman quarterback earned his first career start on Saturday, replacing senior Kelly Bryant. But Lawrence's start didn't last long after being hit by a Syracuse defender's shoulder while running for a first down on the left sideline. Lawrence was 10 of 15 for 93 yards prior to taking the shoulder-to-helmet shot, with the Tigers trailing 13-7.

Lawrence was evaluated by Clemson's medical staff on the sideline and subsequently taken to the locker room. Lawrence is not expected to return to the field.

You can watch the hit that sidelined Lawrence below: 

Redshirt freshman Chase Brice replaced Lawrence on Clemson's final drive of the first half. Bryant, who started the season at quarterback, announced he is transferring from the school on Wednesday, telling the Greenville News, "at the end of the day, I just don't feel like I’ve gotten a fair shot.”

When asked by ESPN reporter Holly Rowe at halftime if he would take Kelly Bryant back if he wanted to return, coach Dabo Swinney said, "Heck yeah. I love that kid."

Lawrence entered Saturday's contest completing 39 of 61 passes on the year. The 6'6" freshman threw for 600 yards, adding nine touchdowns and just two interceptions. 

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)