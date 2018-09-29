Sometimes, it's good to good. Sometimes, it's good to be lucky.

No. 2 Georgia was fortunate during its opening drive against Tennessee on Saturday. Bulldogs tight end Isaac Nauta was beat at the snap by Volunteers linebacker Darrell Taylor, who punched the ball out of Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm's hands.

But the ball bounced neatly into Nauta's hands, who raced 31 yards for a touchdown.

The score was the seventh touchdown of Nauta's career.

Georgia later scored to go ahead 23-0 midway through the third quarter. On the ensuing extra-point attempt, kicker Rodrigo Blankenship paused briefly as his holder tried to corral a bad snap, before barely kicking it through the uprights.

Perhaps the Bulldogs didn't need too much help on Saturday, considering they entered as 30-point favorites.