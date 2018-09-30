There weren't many upsets on Saturday, but there were some important changes in the AP Poll.
Saturday was not a day for upsets or major shakeups to the college football landscape.
Instead, two top-10 teams improved their resumes for the College Football Playoff and got a minor bump up in the rankings thanks to wins over their top-10 opponents.
Following a 27-26 win in Happy Valley over Penn State, Ohio State leaped over Clemson, moving from No. 4 to No. 3. The Nittany Lions, on the other hand, dropped two spots to No. 11 with to the loss.
Notre Dame didn't move much, but its 38-17 victory at home against Stanford took the Fighting Irish from No. 8 to No. 6 in the new poll. Meanwhile, the Cardinal went from No. 7 to No. 14 after their first loss of the season.
View the full poll here.
1. Alabama
2. Georgia
3. Ohio State
4. Clemson
5. LSU
6. Notre Dame
7. Oklahoma
8. Auburn
9. West Virginia
10. Washington
11. Penn State
12. UCF
13. Kentucky
14. Stanford
15. Michigan
16. Wisconsin
17. Maimi
18. Oregon
19. Texas
20. Michigan State
21. Colorado
22. Florida
23. NC State
24. Virginia Tech
25. Oklahoma State