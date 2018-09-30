Saturday was not a day for upsets or major shakeups to the college football landscape.

Instead, two top-10 teams improved their resumes for the College Football Playoff and got a minor bump up in the rankings thanks to wins over their top-10 opponents.

Following a 27-26 win in Happy Valley over Penn State, Ohio State leaped over Clemson, moving from No. 4 to No. 3. The Nittany Lions, on the other hand, dropped two spots to No. 11 with to the loss.

Notre Dame didn't move much, but its 38-17 victory at home against Stanford took the Fighting Irish from No. 8 to No. 6 in the new poll. Meanwhile, the Cardinal went from No. 7 to No. 14 after their first loss of the season.

View the full poll here.

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Ohio State

4. Clemson

5. LSU

6. Notre Dame

7. Oklahoma

8. Auburn

9. West Virginia

10. Washington

11. Penn State

12. UCF

13. Kentucky

14. Stanford

15. Michigan

16. Wisconsin

17. Maimi

18. Oregon

19. Texas

20. Michigan State

21. Colorado

22. Florida

23. NC State

24. Virginia Tech

25. Oklahoma State