Watch: Penn State Coach James Franklin Gets into Exchange With Fan Over Fourth-Down Call

A fan questioned Penn State's decision to run on four-and-five and James Franklin was not trying to hear it.

By Khadrice Rollins
September 30, 2018

Down by one point with only 1:22 left in Saturday's game against Ohio State, Penn State decided to run the ball on a four-and-five within Buckeye territory.

Running back Miles Sanders was only able to pick up two yards, and the Nittany Lions turned the ball over on downs to cement the 27-26 home loss.

The decision to run the ball on fourth down after each team had taken a timeout instead of relying on quarterback Trace McSorley was widely criticized and second-guessed by fans and media alike. McSorley was having one of the best games of his career, having rushed for 175 yards on 25 carries and thrown for 286 yards and two touchdowns while going 16-for-32 on his attempts.

After the game, Penn State coach James Franklin got wind of that criticism when he walked past a group of fans at Beaver Stadium.

"Fourth-and-five you should have passed it, coach," the fan yelled out toward Franklin. "That was a bad call."

"I appreciate your input," Franklin responded.

"I love you, but that's a bad call," the fan quipped back as security restrained Franklin from getting closer to the stands. "I love you to death. I love you to death."

Penn State fell to 4-1 on the season, with its next game against Michigan State at home on Oct. 13.

