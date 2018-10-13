Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa Leaves Game vs. Missouri After Re-Injuring Knee

Tua Tagovailoa was ruled questionable to return vs. Missouri after the Heisman Trophy candidate suffered the injury in the third quarter of Saturday's tilt.

By Kaelen Jones
October 13, 2018

Alabama sophomore quarterback Tua Tagovailoa re-injured his sprained right knee and was ruled questionable to return against Missouri after suffering the injury during Saturday's contest, according to ESPN.

Late in the third quarter, Bryant-Denny Stadium collectively held its breath as Tagovailoa scrambled, slid, then grabbed his knee while on the ground. Crimson Tide trainers tended to the signal-caller before he jogged off under his own power to the sideline. 

Entering the game, head coach Nick Saban told reporters that Tagovailoa had been dealing with a sprained knee.

He was then taken into Alabama's medical tent to receive further evaluation. Tagovailoa's parents, Galu and Diane, also entered the tent.

Both of Tagovailoa's parents exited the tent. AL.com's Michael Casagrande reported that the quarterback spent 10 minutes in the tent before departing himself. He rejoined the offense on the sideline and had his helmet on, however did not retake the field for the next series. ESPN sideline reporter Todd McShay said that Tagovailoa indicated he could have returned to the game if the score was closer.

Senior Jalen Hurts took over under center and played the rest of the way in the Crimson Tide’s 39–10 win over Missouri.

Tagovailoa has been stellar through the first six games of the season, his first campaign as a starter. Entering Saturday, he had thrown for 1,495 yards, 18 touchdowns and zero interceptions.

