Ohio State's Nick Bosa Will Not Return To School After Injury, Focusing on NFL Draft

Per a report, injured Ohio State star Nick Bosa has decided to focus on preparing for the 2019 NFL Draft rather than a possible return to the Buckeyes.  

By Will Ragatz
October 16, 2018

Ohio State star defensive end Nick Bosa will not return from injury to play for the Buckeyes this season and instead plans to focus on preparing for the 2019 NFL Draft once he is cleared medically, the university announced.

Sources told the Columbus Dispatch that Bosa met with coach Urban Meyer on Sunday to tell him that he and his family had decided Bosa would not be playing for the team again this season.

Bosa suffered an abdominal injury vs. TCU on Sept. 15 and was ruled out “indefinitely” after surgery. A later update from Bosa’s father was that Bosa would be out at least until being re-evaluated in November.

The expectation from Ohio State, at least as voiced publicly, remained that Bosa would come back at some point. Despite apparently being informed of the decision on Sunday, Meyer said during his Monday press conference that he was “hoping” they would get Bosa back. Bosa had been confirmed to be working out individually at the team’s facility.

Ohio State issued a release on Tuesday after the news came out of Bosa's decision.

Bosa, a preseason-All American, is widely considered one of the best players in the country and a candidate to be the first overall pick in the 2019 draft. He recorded four sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in the first three games of the season.

No. 2 Ohio State is 7-0 despite being without Bosa for the past four games. The Buckeyes’ next game is against Purdue on Oct. 20.

