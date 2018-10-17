Navy to Wear New Bill the Goat-Themed Uniforms vs. Army

Navy shared a photo of a new rendition of its mascot-inspired uniform to be worn against Army on Dec. 8.

By Kaelen Jones
October 17, 2018

Navy is going full-goat for this year's installment of its long-standing rivalry with Army.

The Midshipmen announced Wednesday that they plan to honor their mascot, Bill the Goat, by wearing themed uniforms produced by Under Armour when they play Army on Saturday, Dec. 8.

Bill the Goat is depicted on the outfit's helmet, cleats and gloves.

Navy made the goat its mascot in 1893, when a goat named El Cid was gifted to the Naval Academy by offciers from the USS New York, according to Navy's website.

You can click this link to view the full gallery of the uniform.

