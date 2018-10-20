For five straight years, Butch Jones found himself on the losing sideline on the Third Saturday in October. As Tennessee head coach from 2013 to ’17, Jones went 0–5 against Alabama, and all but one of those defeats were lopsided.

On Saturday, the Crimson Tide once again had their way with the Volunteers, but for the first time, Jones, currently serving as an offensive analyst on Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama after being fired by the Volunteers last fall, was on the winning sideline as the clock ran out of a 58–21 win.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and other Crimson Tide players found Jones and doused him with a celebratory Gatorade bath Saturday evening inside Neyland Stadium in Knoxville.

Butch Jones gets a Gatorade bath pic.twitter.com/TDRhdypKjT — Bill Bender (@BillBender92) October 20, 2018

Jones was later pictured smoking a victory cigar, the traditional celebration for the winner of the annual Alabama-Tennessee game, with redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Chris Owens inside the Alabama locker room.

SMOKE EM IF YOU GOT EM COACH JONES #RollTIde pic.twitter.com/iQa11oN42F — Chris Owens (@BGChrisOwens) October 20, 2018

With the victory, Alabama improved to 8–0 (5–0 in SEC play). Meanwhile, Tennessee, which hired former Alabama assistant Jeremy Pruitt to replace Jones this past offseason, dropped to 3–4 (1–3 SEC).