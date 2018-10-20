How to Watch Penn State vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Figure out how you can watch Penn State play Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 20.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 20, 2018

The Penn State Nittany Lions are looking to stop a two-game losing streak when they travel to Indiana to play the Hoosiers on Saturday, Oct. 20.

Penn State started the season 4-0, but back-to-back one-possession losses to Ohio State and Michigan State have dropped the Nittany Lions down to No. 18 in the nation. Sitting at fifth in the Big Ten East with a 1-2 conference record, Penn State's hopes for a Big Ten Title and College Football Playoff are much slimmer than they were at the start of October, but a strong finish to the year could go a long way.

Indiana is 4-3 with all its losses coming in conference play. Back-to-back defeats of more than 20 points to Ohio State and Iowa came after a 24-17 win over Rutgers. In five of their seven games this season, the Hoosiers scored 26 points or fewer. In their three losses, they have surrendered 35, 49 and 42 points, recpectively.

Last season, Penn State took care of Indiana 45-14.

How to Watch

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Next Three Games

Penn State: vs. No. 19 Iowa (10/27), at No. 6 Michigan (11/3), vs. No. 23 Wisconsin (11/10)

Indiana: at Minnesota (10/26), vs. Maryland (11/10), at No. 6 Michigan (11/17)

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)