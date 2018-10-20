The Penn State Nittany Lions are looking to stop a two-game losing streak when they travel to Indiana to play the Hoosiers on Saturday, Oct. 20.

Penn State started the season 4-0, but back-to-back one-possession losses to Ohio State and Michigan State have dropped the Nittany Lions down to No. 18 in the nation. Sitting at fifth in the Big Ten East with a 1-2 conference record, Penn State's hopes for a Big Ten Title and College Football Playoff are much slimmer than they were at the start of October, but a strong finish to the year could go a long way.

Indiana is 4-3 with all its losses coming in conference play. Back-to-back defeats of more than 20 points to Ohio State and Iowa came after a 24-17 win over Rutgers. In five of their seven games this season, the Hoosiers scored 26 points or fewer. In their three losses, they have surrendered 35, 49 and 42 points, recpectively.

Last season, Penn State took care of Indiana 45-14.

How to Watch

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Next Three Games

Penn State: vs. No. 19 Iowa (10/27), at No. 6 Michigan (11/3), vs. No. 23 Wisconsin (11/10)

Indiana: at Minnesota (10/26), vs. Maryland (11/10), at No. 6 Michigan (11/17)