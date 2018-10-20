Watch: Rutgers Continues Special Teams Mishaps, Calls Fair Catch at 1-Yard Line

The Scarlet Knights are still searching for their first conference win of the season.

By Michael Shapiro
October 20, 2018

Rutgers's kickoff unit struggled against Maryland last week, allowing the Terrapins to recover a kickoff that bounced off the grass at the Scarlet Knights' 19-yard line. A week of preparation didn't help Rutgers on Saturday, though, as return man Isaih Pacheco called a fair catch at the Scarlet Knights's 1-yard-line during a Northwestern kickoff. 

The blunder pinned Rutgers 99 yards from the Wildcats' end zone, which isn't great field position for an offense that averages 15.1 points per game, last in the Big 10. Rutgers wasn't able to work its way into Northwestern territory, punting after a three-and-out. 

Watch Pacheco's puzzling fair catch below:

The Scarlett Knights trail Northwestern 7-0 after the first quarter at Highpoint.com Stadium in Piscataway N.J. Rutgers entered Saturday's contest 1–6, 0–4 Big 10, with its lone victory coming against Texas State on Sept. 1.

You can follow along live here

