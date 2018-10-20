The No. 21 South Florida Bulls host UConn in an American Athletic Conference matchup on Saturday, Oct. 20. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

The Bulls (6-0, 2-0 AAC) have surged into the AP Top 25 behind a the 13th-ranked offensive unit in the country, which is currently averaging 481.8 yards per game. Junior quarterback Blake Barnett has completed 60.6% of his passes for 1,545 yards and nine touchdowns this season. Last week, South Florida held off one-win Tulsa in a 25-24 victory which the Bulls won thanks to a 22-yard field goal by Coby Weiss with two seconds left in regulation.

UConn (1-5, 0-3 AAC) enters the contest coming off a bye week and seeks to break a three-game losing streak. The Huskies defense currently ranks last in the country in yards allowed per game, relinquishing an average of 679.8 yards per game—it's over 120 yards more than the nation's second-worst defense in Oregon State, which gives up 552.4 yards per contest.

How to Watch:

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS Sports Network