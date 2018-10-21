A week after moving up to No. 2 in the country, Ohio State suffered its worst loss since its 31-point beatdown at the hands of Iowa last seeason when Purdue racked up 49 points in a 29-point victory over the Buckeyes.

Now, for the first time since that loss in 2017, the Buckeyes are outside of the Top 10 in the AP Poll.

With Ohio State dropping, the rest of the Top 10 beside No. 1 Alabama and No. 10 UCF all rose one spot this week. Florida jumped two spots to leap over UCF and claim the No. 9 spot this week.

While the Buckeyes plummeted nine spots in this week's poll, Washington State saw its ranking increase by that same amount thanks to a win over Oregon on Saturday. The Cougars are now No. 14 in the nation and the Ducks dropped down to 19th with the 34-20 loss.

View full poll here.

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Notre Dame

4. LSU

5. Michigan

6. Texas

7. Georgia

8. Oklahoma

9. Florida

10. UCF

11. Ohio State

12. Kentucky

13. West Virginia

14. Washington State

15. Washington

16. Texas A&M

17. Penn State

18. Iowa

19. Oregon

20. Wisconsin

21. South Florida

22. NC State

23. Utah

24. Stanford

25. Appalachian State