Michigan, Michigan State Won't Stop Arguing Over Pregame Scuffle at Spartan Stadium

Michigan defeated Michigan State 21-7 after the pregame theatrics at Spartan Stadium. 

By Michael Shapiro
October 22, 2018

Michigan's road contest at Michigan State provided plenty of fireworks before kickoff on Saturday, as the Wolverines and Spartans engaged in a scuffle at midfield.

The bad blood continued after Michigan's 21-7 victory, as Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh called Michigan State's pregame actions, "total bush league." Spartans head coach Mark Dantonio dismissed Harbaugh's comments, but did take note of the "bush league" remark. 

Saturday's controversy didn't subside on Monday. Michigan State released a statement on the incident, while Harbaugh commented during his Monday press conference. 

"The team was scheduled to arrive at Spartan Stadium at approximately 10 a.m. and walked the field at approximately 10:02 a.m.," Michigan State said in Monday's statement. "As a courtesy, Michigan was granted field access before MSU's arrival with the understanding from both sides that the U of M student-athletes would leave during this tradition."

You can read Michigan State's full statement below:

Harbaugh addressed the matter on Monday afternoon.

"To call it unsportsmanlike or to call it bush league is putting it mildy," Harbaugh told reporters. "That could have been a real unfortunate incident."

Watch Harbaugh's full comments below:

Michigan improved to 7–1 on the season following Saturday's win, sitting atop the Big Ten East. Michigan State is 4–3 on the season and 2–2 in the Big Ten. 

 

