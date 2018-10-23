TCU dismissed wide receiver KaVontae Turpin from the program, head coach Gary Patterson announced at a press conference Tuesday.

The university released a statement via the Star-Telegram after learning that Turpin's arrest last March in New Mexico included a battery charge.

"The football staff was aware there was an incident in New Mexico, but not that charges included an alleged battery," the statement said. "The publicly available information they reviewed at the time only showed a charge related to property damage. We did not know until yesterday that his legal charges were unresolved."

According to the Star-Telegram, coaches have known about the incident for over a month but Turpin lied when asked about the alleged incident.

Turpin was suspended from the team Monday following his arrest over the weekend in Tarrant County for "assault causing bodily injury to a family member."

A 22-year-old woman, who said she has been in a relationship with Turpin for five years, told police that he "dragged her across the parking lot" and he "slammed her to the ground." Once she got away, she knocked on a neighbor's door and asked them to call the police, reports the Associated Press.

The woman told police that Turpin was upset because he thought she "sent photos of herself to other people." A witness also told police that he and two friends heard the woman screaming in the parking lot of the apartment complex. He said they saw Turpin "manhandle" her "by grabbing her from behind with one arm and across her neck, her feet dragging as she kicked and yelled at him," per the Associated Press.