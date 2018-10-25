Week 9 of the college football season is upon us, and with it, a host of Thursday and Friday night games to preface the traditional Saturday slate.

Baylor visits Heisman contender Will Grier at No. 13 West Virginia to kick things off at 7 p.m. ET, with newly ranked No. 25 Appalachian State visiting Georgia Southern at 7:30 p.m. ET - the same time as Georgia Tech visits Virginia Tech for an ACC clash to close out the night. Friday night features another five games, with No. 23 Utah taking on UCLA in a late night matchup under the lights. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET.

A Week 9 win could mean bowl eligibility for several teams, while it could also mean an unexpected upset for others. We've got you covered with the top games on tap, followed by the complete schedule for the weekend.

Saturday, Noon Slate

No. 2 Clemson travels to Tallahassee to take on ACC rival Florida State to kick off Saturday's early games. The Tigers are one of just five remaining undefeated teams in 2018. No. 20 Wisconsin takes on Northwestern at Ryan Field also at 12 p.m. ET. The rest of the afternoon is quiet,

Saturday, Afternoon Slate

No. 9 Florida and No. 7 Georgia will meet at TIAA Bank Field, the home of the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars at 3:30 p.m. ET. Kansas travels to No. 8 Oklahoma, who rebounded from a stunning Red River showdown defeat at the hands of now-No. 6 Texas with a dominant win over TCU last weekend. No. 18 Iowa and No. 17 Penn State kick off at Beaver Stadium also at 3:30 p.m. ET, while No. 21 South Florida faces Houston. No. 12 Kentucky visits Missouri at 4 p.m. ET to close out the afternoon's contests.

Saturday, Evening Slate

Several teams ranked within this year's ever-evolving top-25 take the field Saturday night as Week 9 wraps up. The evening slate starts with Pac-12 conference contests between No. 15 Washington and California at 6:30 p.m. ET and No. 14 Washington State at No. 24 Stanford at 7 p.m. No. 16 Texas A&M visits Mississippi State and No. 22 NC State takes on Syracuse in the Carrier Dome, both also with 7 p.m. start times. The 8 p.m. block features contests between an undefeated No. 3 Notre Dame vs. Navy and No. 6 Texas at Oklahoma State. The 6-1 Longhorns have escaped each of their last three games with a win of no more than five points, but haven't lost a game since Week 1.

Check out times and TV channels for all of the FBS games taking place in our complete Week 9 schedule below:

Thursday, Oct. 25

• 7 p.m. Baylor at No. 13 West Virginia (FS1)

• 7 p.m. Ball State at Ohio (CBSSN)

• 7 p.m. Toledo at Western Michigan (ESPN2)

• 7:30 p.m. No. 25 Appalachian State at Georgia Southern (ESPNU)

• 7:30 p.m. Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech (ESPN)

Friday, Oct. 26

• 6:30 p.m. Louisiana Tech at Florida Atlantic (CBSSN)

• 7 p.m. Miami at Boston College (ESPN)

• 8 p.m.Indiana at Minnesota(FS1)

• 10 p.m. Wyoming at Colorado State (CBSSN)

• 10:30 p.m. No. 23 Utah at UCLA (ESPN)

Saturday, Oct. 27

• Noon No. 2 Clemson at Florida State (ABC)

• Noon No. 20 Wisconsin at Northwestern (FOX)

• Noon Vanderbilt at Arkansas (SEC Network)

• Noon Texas Tech at Iowa State (ESPN2)

• Noon Wake Forest at Louisville (ACC Network)

• Noon UMass at UConn (ESPNU)

• Noon Army at Eastern Michigan (CBSSN)

• Noon Purdue at Michigan State (ESPN)

• Noon Central Michigan at Akron (ESPN3)

• Noon Bethune-Cookman at Nebraska (BTN)

• 12:20 p.m. North Carolina at Virginia (ACC Network)

• 2 p.m. Southern Mississippi at Charlotte (ESPN3)

• 2 p.m. Coastal Carolina and Georgia State (ESPN+)

• 3 p.m. TCU at Kansas (FS1)

• 3 p.m. Oregon State at Colorado (Pac-12 Network)

• 3:30 p.m. No. 9 Florida vs. No. 7 Georgia (CBS)

• 3:30 p.m. Kansas State at No. 8 Oklahoma (FOX)

• 3:30 p.m. No. 18 Iowa at No. 17 Penn State (ESPN)

• 3:30 p.m. No. 21 South Florida at Houston (ABC/ESPN2)

• 3:30 p.m. Arizona State at USC (ABC/ESPN2)

• 3:30 p.m. Illinois at Maryland (BTN)

• 3:30 p.m. Duke at Pittsburgh (ACC Network)

• 3:30 p.m. Middle Tennessee at Old Dominion (ESPN+)

• 3:30 p.m. Northern Illinois at BYU (ESPNU)

• 3:30 p.m. Cincinnati at SMU (CBSSN)

• 4 p.m. No. 12 Kentucky at Missouri (SEC Network)

• 4 p.m. New Mexico at Utah State (No TV channel listed)

• 4 p.m. Rice at North Texas (ESPN+)

• 6:30 p.m. No. 15 Washington at California (FS1)

• 6:30 p.m. UNLV at San Jose State (No TV channel listed)

• 7 p.m. No. 14 Washington State at No. 24 Stanford (Pac-12 Network)

• 7 p.m. No. 16 Texas A&M at Mississippi State (ESPN)

• 7 p.m. No. 22 NC State at Syracuse (ESPN2)

• 7 p.m. Boise State at Air Force (CBSSN)

• 7 p.m. Arkansas State at Louisiana (ESPN+)

• 7 p.m. Tulane at Tulsa (ESPNU)

• 7 p.m. New Mexico State at Texas State (ESPN3)

• 7:30 p.m. UAB at UTEP (ESPN+)

• 7:30 p.m. Tennessee at South Carolina (SEC Network)

• 7:30 p.m. Florida International at Western Kentucky (No TV channel listed)

• 8 p.m. No. 3 Notre Dame vs. Navy (CBS)

• 8 p.m. No. 6 Texas at Oklahoma State (ABC)

• 10:30 p.m. No. 19 Oregon at Arizona (ESPN)

• 10:30 p.m. Hawaii at Fresno State (ESPN2)

• 10:30 p.m. San Diego State at Nevada (ESPNU)