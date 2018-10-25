Georgia Tech and Georgia Southern Combine for One Pass Completion in Wins

Georgia Southern and Georgia Tech won by 20 and 21 points, respectively.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 25, 2018

Georgia Tech and Georgia Southern were not throwing a lot of passes on Thursday.

The Yellow Jackets were on the road to face Virginia Tech and the Eagles were hosting No. 25 Appalachian State at home.

Georgia Tech picked up a 49-28 victory while Georgia Southern earned a 34-14 upset win.

The blowout wins are impressive on their own, but even more so when you factor in how many passes each team completed.

Yellow Jackets quarterback Tobias Oliver was 0-for-1 but ran for 215 yards and three scores. Eagles quarterback Shai Werts went 1-for-3 for 57 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 129 yards and another score.

While neither team looked to do much through the air, both had plenty of success running their triple-option schemes to control the game on the ground. Georgia Tech had 465 rushing yards on 6 yards per carry and Georgia Southern had 277 yards on 5.5 yards per attempt.

The Yellow Jackets are 4-4 and play at North Carolina on Nov. 3. The Eagles took complete control of the Sun Belt conference lead and now sit at 7-1 with their next contest coming on the road against Louisiana-Monroe on Nov. 3.

