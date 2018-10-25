One of the nation's top running back prospects has re-opened his recruitment as John Emery announced Thursday he is decommitting from Georgia.

In his statement, Emery said it was, "one of the toughest decision I've made in my life so far. I know it will only get tougher."

According to 24/7 Sports, the 5-foot-11, 206-pound rusher from Destrehan, La. is the No. 16 recruit overall for the class of 2019 and the second-best running back.

In addition to Georgia, LSU, Alabama, Arizona and Arkansas were also high on Emery's list of potential landing spots.

Respect my decision 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/PcxeyLXFvB — John Emery (@Emery4____) October 25, 2018

"This recruiting process has taught me patience; even though something seems right, and in fact it may be right, it's always better to be careful and time is a subset of being careful," Emery said in the statement.

The Bulldogs had the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation this past year according to 24/7 Sports and they currently have the fourth best class for 2019.