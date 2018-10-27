How to Watch Kentucky vs. Missouri: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Figure out how you can catch Kentucky against Missouri on Satruday, Oct. 27.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 27, 2018

The Missouri Tigers host the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday, Oct. 27 in a battle of SEC East squads.

The Wildcats are 6-1 after knocking off Vanderbilt last week 14-7. Ranked at No. 12 in the nation, Kentucky has made a home on the polls this season for the first time since 2007 when it rose as high as No. 8. Running back Benny Snell Jr. has racked up 869 yards and nine touchdowns through seven games. Quarterback Terry Wilson has 721 yards through the air, 395 yards on the ground and seven total touchdowns.

Missouri has lost three straight SEC games, but it is coming off a win over Memphis last week. At 4-3 and sixth in the SEC East, the Tigers are just ahed of 3-5 Vanderbilt, which has gone 0-4 in conference play. In their four wins this season, the Tigers have scored at least 40 points each time with last week's 65 being a season high.

Last season Kentucky picked up a 40-34 victory over Missouri.

How to Watch

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SEC Network

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Next Three Games

Kentucky: vs. No. 7 Georgia (11/3), at Tennessee (11/10), vs. Middle Tennessee (11/17)

Missouri: at No. 9 Florida (11/3), vs. Vanderbilt (11/10), at Tennessee (11/17)

