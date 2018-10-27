Navy hosts No. 3 Notre Dame on Saturday, Oct. 27, with kickoff from Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

The Fighting Irish (7-0) extended their perfect start to the season last weekend when they held on to beat Pittsburgh, 19-14. Since taking over the starting quarterback role, Ian Book has completed 74% of his passes for 1,138 yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions. The Notre Dame defense currently ranks 26th nationally in total defense, relinquishing 340.9 yards per game.

Navy (2-5, 1-3 in American Athletic Conference) enters the contest on a four-game losing streak. Last week, the Midshipmen lost to Houston 49-36. They enter Saturday's contest ranked 106th in total offense (347.5 yards per game) and 96th in total defense (434.3).

How to watch Saturday's game

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: fuboTV or CBS Sports Live. You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.