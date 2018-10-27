If you would have bet $100 on a parlay of every Pac-12 underdog to win outright on Saturday, you would have won six figures.
The Conference of Champions belonged to the underdogs this weekend.
More times than not, it's tricky to identify which moneyline underdog to wager on and therefore makes it a scary bet. But on Saturday, the Pac-12 proved it can pay off and then some.
Every Pac-12 team that closed as Vegas underdogs in their respective contests on Saturday ended up winning outright. And if you would have bet them all in a moneyline parlay, well, you would have won a lot of money.
If Arizona holds on to beat Oregon (Wildcats are up 30-8)—a $100 bet on a ML parlay of every Pac-12 underdog on Saturday's slate (Arizona, Oregon State, Arizona State, Washington State and Cal) would have net you a whopping $116,806.63. Seriously.#ConferenceOfUnderdogs— Max Meyer (@TheMaxMeyer) October 28, 2018
USC vs. Arizona State
Closing spread/moneyline: Arizona State +3 (+125), won 38-35
How it happened: The Sun Devils squandered a 24-7 lead by the third quarter, but recovered thanks to N'Keal Harry's go-ahead punt return and Manny Wilkins 45-yard touchdown scamper.
Colorado vs. Oregon State
Closing spread/moneyline: Oregon State +26 (+1400), won 41-34 in overtime
How it happened: The Beavers outscored Colorado 24-3 in the fourth quarter to force overtime, where Jack Colletto's one-yard run sealed the win for Oregon State.
California vs. No. 15 Washington
Closing spread/moneyline: California +12 (+370), won 12-10
How it happened: The Golden Bears took the lead on a 37-yard pick-six by Evan Weaver at the end of the third quarter, then held on for the victory in the fourth.
No. 24 Stanford vs. No. 14 Washington State
Closing spread/moneyline: Washington State +2.5 (+120), won 41-38
How it happened: The Cougars rallied in the second half, taking a late lead on Gardner Minshew's three-yard TD pass to Renard Bell. Freshman kicker Blake Mazza drilled a go-ahead 42-yard field goal with 19 seconds left for the win.
Arizona vs. No. 19 Oregon
Closing spread/moneyline: Arizona +7.5 (+235), won 44-15
How it happened: It was ugly for the Ducks from the start, as the Wildcats jumped out to a 16-0 lead and Oregon didn't put up much of a fight after that.