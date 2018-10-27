The Conference of Champions belonged to the underdogs this weekend.

More times than not, it's tricky to identify which moneyline underdog to wager on and therefore makes it a scary bet. But on Saturday, the Pac-12 proved it can pay off and then some.

Every Pac-12 team that closed as Vegas underdogs in their respective contests on Saturday ended up winning outright. And if you would have bet them all in a moneyline parlay, well, you would have won a lot of money.

If Arizona holds on to beat Oregon (Wildcats are up 30-8)—a $100 bet on a ML parlay of every Pac-12 underdog on Saturday's slate (Arizona, Oregon State, Arizona State, Washington State and Cal) would have net you a whopping $116,806.63. Seriously.#ConferenceOfUnderdogs — Max Meyer (@TheMaxMeyer) October 28, 2018

USC vs. Arizona State

Closing spread/moneyline: Arizona State +3 (+125), won 38-35

How it happened: The Sun Devils squandered a 24-7 lead by the third quarter, but recovered thanks to N'Keal Harry's go-ahead punt return and Manny Wilkins 45-yard touchdown scamper.

Colorado vs. Oregon State

Closing spread/moneyline: Oregon State +26 (+1400), won 41-34 in overtime

How it happened: The Beavers outscored Colorado 24-3 in the fourth quarter to force overtime, where Jack Colletto's one-yard run sealed the win for Oregon State.

California vs. No. 15 Washington

Closing spread/moneyline: California +12 (+370), won 12-10

How it happened: The Golden Bears took the lead on a 37-yard pick-six by Evan Weaver at the end of the third quarter, then held on for the victory in the fourth.

No. 24 Stanford vs. No. 14 Washington State

Closing spread/moneyline: Washington State +2.5 (+120), won 41-38

How it happened: The Cougars rallied in the second half, taking a late lead on Gardner Minshew's three-yard TD pass to Renard Bell. Freshman kicker Blake Mazza drilled a go-ahead 42-yard field goal with 19 seconds left for the win.

Arizona vs. No. 19 Oregon

Closing spread/moneyline: Arizona +7.5 (+235), won 44-15

How it happened: It was ugly for the Ducks from the start, as the Wildcats jumped out to a 16-0 lead and Oregon didn't put up much of a fight after that.