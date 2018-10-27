Arizona State junior wide receiver N'Keal Harry pulled off a ridiculous one-handed catch against USC on Saturday.

With over eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Sun Devils quarterback Manny Wilkins flung a 28-yard pass intended for Harry, who was jostling a Trojans defender that was draped over him.

Harry managed to disengage his man, then while falling down, he stuck up a hand to bring in a tremendous snag reminiscent of the catch that star NFL wideout Odell Beckham Jr. pulled off a few seasons ago.

N’Keal Harry adds a RIDICULOUS catch of the year candidate to his impressive day pic.twitter.com/H0xby4KP0i — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 27, 2018

N'Keal Harry is INSANE pic.twitter.com/rvpMw2j1fO — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 27, 2018

It was just the second miraculous feat that Harry, considered among the top draft-eligible receiving prospects, pulled off during Saturday's contest. Earlier, he ran around the USC special teams unit to score a 92-yard touchdown.

#ASU retakes the lead with this 92-yard punt return for a TD by N'Keal Harry. 31-28 Sun Devils. pic.twitter.com/rY9phLsapj — Maxwel Madden (@maxwelmadden) October 27, 2018

Harry finished Saturday with four catches for 95 yards and a touchdown, in addition to his punt return score as the Sun Devils held on to beat the Trojans 38–35.