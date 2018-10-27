Watch: Arizona State's N'Keal Harry Makes Incredible One-Handed Diving Catch vs. USC

Arizona State's N'Keal Harry put on a showstopping performance against USC on Saturday.

By Kaelen Jones
October 27, 2018

Arizona State junior wide receiver N'Keal Harry pulled off a ridiculous one-handed catch against USC on Saturday.

With over eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Sun Devils quarterback Manny Wilkins flung a 28-yard pass intended for Harry, who was jostling a Trojans defender that was draped over him.

Harry managed to disengage his man, then while falling down, he stuck up a hand to bring in a tremendous snag reminiscent of the catch that star NFL wideout Odell Beckham Jr. pulled off a few seasons ago.

It was just the second miraculous feat that Harry, considered among the top draft-eligible receiving prospects, pulled off during Saturday's contest. Earlier, he ran around the USC special teams unit to score a 92-yard touchdown.

Harry finished Saturday with four catches for 95 yards and a touchdown, in addition to his punt return score as the Sun Devils held on to beat the Trojans 38–35.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)