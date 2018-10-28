Texas and Oregon are among the many teams who dropped in the AP Poll after a loss Saturday.
Plenty of ranked teams picked up a loss this past week, which led to major changes in the AP Poll.
It started on Thursday when No. 25 Appalachian State went down to Sun Belt rival Georgia Southern.
By Saturday, practically nobody in the top 25 was safe as 10 ranked teams suffered losses. Of those 10 squads to go down on Saturday, seven of them lost to unranked opponents. Iowa, Florida and Stanford lost to ranked conference rivals Penn State, Georgia and Washington State, respectively.
However, Texas, Washington, Texas A&M, Oregon, Wisconsin, South Florida and North Carolina State all went down to unranked foes on the road.
Check out how the AP Poll shifted and see who got dropped out and who got added in after a wild Saturday slate.
You can view the full poll here.
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Notre Dame
4. LSU
5. Michigan
6. Georgia
7. Oklahoma
8. Ohio State
9. UCF
10. Washington State
11. Kentucky
12. West Virginia
13. Florida
14. Penn State
15. Texas
16. Utah
17. Houston
18. Utah State
19. Iowa
20. Fresno State
21. Mississippi State
22. Syracuse
23. Virginia
24. Boston College
25. Texas A&M