Plenty of ranked teams picked up a loss this past week, which led to major changes in the AP Poll.

It started on Thursday when No. 25 Appalachian State went down to Sun Belt rival Georgia Southern.

By Saturday, practically nobody in the top 25 was safe as 10 ranked teams suffered losses. Of those 10 squads to go down on Saturday, seven of them lost to unranked opponents. Iowa, Florida and Stanford lost to ranked conference rivals Penn State, Georgia and Washington State, respectively.

However, Texas, Washington, Texas A&M, Oregon, Wisconsin, South Florida and North Carolina State all went down to unranked foes on the road.

Check out how the AP Poll shifted and see who got dropped out and who got added in after a wild Saturday slate.

You can view the full poll here.

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Notre Dame

4. LSU

5. Michigan

6. Georgia

7. Oklahoma

8. Ohio State

9. UCF

10. Washington State

11. Kentucky

12. West Virginia

13. Florida

14. Penn State

15. Texas

16. Utah

17. Houston

18. Utah State

19. Iowa

20. Fresno State

21. Mississippi State

22. Syracuse

23. Virginia

24. Boston College

25. Texas A&M