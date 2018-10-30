Urban Meyer Says He Has a Brain Cyst That Causes Headaches

Meyer was first diagnosed with the cyst in 1998.

By Jenna West
October 30, 2018

Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer says he suffers from headaches due to a cyst in his brain, according to Yahoo! Sports.

Meyer said he has a congenital arachnoid cyst in his brain and takes medication to manage it.

"I just want people to know what’s going on," Meyer said about revealing his cyst. "I’ve been dealing with this for several years."

Meyer was first diagnosed with the cyst in 1998 as an assistant coach at Notre Dame.

Meyer underwent brain surgery in 2014 to remove fluid in order to reduce intercranial pressure. The pain began to bother Meyer again in 2015 and 2016, but he said it has been "severe" at times during the past two seasons.

During Ohio State's game against Indiana on Oct. 6, Meyer bent down on one knee due to pain from a headache. A team trainer and team doctor tended to him. 

On Monday, Meyer fielded questions about his health after reporters wondered if he was returning to coach in 2019. However, Meyer insisted he was fine healthwise.

Meyer took a leave of absence from coaching Florida in 2009 due to ongoing health concerns. One year later, the long-time coach resigned to focus on health and family.

