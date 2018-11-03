Plenty of drama unfolded in No. 13 West Virginia's 42–41 win over No. 15 Texas on Saturday.

Heisman Trophy candidate Will Grier's 33-yard touchdown strike to Gary Jennings Jr. set up the Mountaineers with a chance to even the score at 41 apiece with 16 seconds remaining.

But West Virginia head coach Dana Holgersen had other plans.

Holgersen rolled the dice, sending his team out for a go-ahead two-point try. After a Texas timeout, the Mountaineers dialed up a perfect call and Grier connected with David Sills V. But before the celebration could ensue, the referees called the play back—the Longhorns had called timeout before the snap.

West Viriginia left its offense out on the field following the timeout. Grier took a snap out of the shotgun, and after feigning a quick dropback, he stepped up in the pocket and broke toward the nearside of the field. He turned the corner for the end zone to score the conversion and give the Mountaineers the lead.

The win improved West Virginia's record to 7–1 overall and 5–1 in Big 12 play. The high-scoring contest proved to also be a rollercoaster for those who bet on its outcome. Texas opened as a 2.5-point favorite, but West Virginia closed as a one-point favorite, meaning Vegas had plenty riding on the Mountaineers' go-ahead two-point conversion.

On the field, Grier produced a premier performance. He finished with 346 yards and three touchdowns, bolstering his Heisman candidacy in a crucial conference bout. The senior signal-caller is the subject of an SI TV: Under the Cover feature, which you can watch here. You can also read Andy Staples's feature on Grier and his unconventional career path here.