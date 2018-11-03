How to Watch No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 3 LSU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch No. 1 Alabama face No. 3 LSU in a primetime SEC matchup on Saturday, Nov. 3.

By Kaelen Jones
November 03, 2018

The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide are set to visit the No. 3 LSU in a primetime SEC matchup on Saturday, Nov. 3. Kickoff from Tiger Stadium is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

Alabama can clinch the SEC West division title with a win. The Crimson Tide have won each of the past seven meetings between the programs, including last year's 24-10 win in Tuscaloosa.

Unsurprisingly, Alabama (8-0, 5-0 SEC) was named the No. 1 team in the country in Tuesday's first installment of the College Football Playoff rankings. The Crimson Tide have soundly defeated each team they've faced this season, with the closest margin of victory coming in a 45-23 win over Texas A&M in September. Last week, Alabama beat Tennessee 58-21 behind quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's four touchdown passes.

LSU (7-1, 4-1) landed at No. 3 in Tuesday's CFP rankings. Since losing to Florida, the Tigers have logged back-to-back wins over conference rivals Georiga (36-16) and Mississippi State (19-3). LSU was idle last week because of a bye. Its defense, which allows 17.3 ppg (11th nationally), will be without star linebacker Devin White through the first half due to suspension.

How to watch Saturday's game

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

 

