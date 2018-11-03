Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa Briefly Exits vs. LSU After Taking Helmet to Groin

Maybe Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa is mortal after all.

By Kaelen Jones
November 03, 2018

LSU finally found a way to slow down Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa during Saturday's key SEC bout and it was not pretty.

The Crimson Tide offense entered Saturday having scored a touchdown on their opening possession in each of their first eight games to start to season. They appeared destined to score another touchdown to open the game, but then Tagovailoa took an unfortunate hit to the groin from an LSU defender as a play was blown dead.

Tagovailoa knelt over on the field and the entire sports world held its collective breath. The sophomore signal-caller was subbed out of the game and replaced by freshman quarterback Mac Jones. But luckily, Tagovailoa returned to action a play later.

The Crimson Tide would punt to conclude that drive, but Tagovailoa remained in the game to throw the game's opening touchdown on the ensuing possession, a 15-yard completion to receiver Henry Ruggs III.

