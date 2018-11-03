The Texas Tech Red Raiders are set to host the No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners in a Big 12 matchup on Saturday, Nov. 3. Kickoff from Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

The Sooners (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) landed at No. 7 in the first installment of the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday. Oklahoma has recovered nicely since losing to Texas in early October, winning each of its past two contests by double-digit margins. Last week, the Sooners knocked off Kansas State 51-14 behind quarterback Kyler Murray's four total touchdowns.

Texas Tech (5-3, 3-2) enters the matchup coming off a 40-31 loss against Iowa State. The Red Raiders couldn't maintain their early 10-point advantage, but tied the game early in the fourth quarter before the Cyclones scored on a safety and game-cinching touchdown pass. Texas Tech boasts one of the highest-scoring teams in the country, averaging 37.3 ppg (17th nationally).

How to watch Saturday's game

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN