Kansas football head coach David Beaty will not be retained following the conclusion of the 2018 season, Kansas athletics director Jeff Long announced Sunday.

Beaty will remain the Jayhawks' head coach throughout the remainder of the season.

Kansas currently owns a 3-6 record. The Jayhawks began the season 2-1 then dropped four straight contests prior to beating Texas Christian in Week 8. Last weekend, however, they lost to Iowa State 27-3.

"After a thorough evaluation of the program, I believe that new leadership is necessary for our football team to move forward and compete at the highest level of the Big 12 Conference," Long said. "I know that Coach Beaty cares deeply about his players, and I respect that. The student-athletes on this team have continued to play hard – and I am confident they will do that for the rest of the season."

Beaty, named Kansas' head coach in December 2014, has coached the Jayhawks for three-plus seasons. He's led them to a 6-39 record, including a 2-31 mark in Big 12 conference play.

In 2016, Beaty earned a two-year extension through 2021. Kansas announced that the program will honor a $3 million buyout that can be paid in six equal installments following its decision to move on from Beaty.

Per the release, Beaty was informed of the program's decision on Sunday and met with the team afterward.

"The search for a new head coach will begin immediately," Long said.