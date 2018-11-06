Former LSU head coach Les Miles has emerged as a frontrunner to fill the vacant position at Kansas, The Athletic's Bruce Feldman reported on Tuesday.

According to Feldman, Miles has picked up "a lot of momentum" as a potential candidate for Kansas' head coaching job after the Jayhawks announced David Beaty would not be retained on Sunday. Beaty has gone just 6–39 since taking over the position prior to the 2015 season. His record includes a 2–31 mark in Big 12 conference play.

Feldman reported on Sunday that Kansas had "legit interest" in Miles. Miles and Kansas athletic director Jeff Long have a previous relationship that dates back to 1988, when Miles was an assistant coach and Long was an associate athletic director at Michigan until 1994.

Miles, 64, was fired in September 2016 in the midst of his 12th season as LSU's head coach. He also previously coached at Oklahoma State from 2001-2004 and has openly expressed interest in returning to the sidelines.

The Jayhawks (3–6) will play Kansas State (3–6) on Saturday.