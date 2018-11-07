Sure, it's not the Rose Bowl, but new acting Attorney General Matthew G. Whitaker probably doesn't mind getting moved up the political depth chart.

Whitaker is the new role after Jeff Sessions resigned at President Donald Trump's beckoning on Wednesday.

Whitaker previously served as Sessions's Chief of Staff. But long before Whitaker was making his presence felt in the political realm, he played college football at Iowa from 1990 to 1992.

He made 21 catches for 203 yards and two touchdowns in 33 career games. He also started for the Hawkeyes in the 1991 Rose Bowl.

If you need proof he's proud of his alma mater, take a look at this tweet from November 2017. Whitaker watched in awe as Iowa tight end Noah Fant caught three passes for 116 yards and two scores, and proclaimed the program as "Tight End U."

Whitaker currently faces an uphill battle at retaining his starting role on Trump's squad. When Trump announced Whitaker's promotion, it was suggested the role was being given on an interim basis. Trump tweeted that "a permanent replacement will be nominated at a later date." For now though, Whitaker can enjoy his time as AG1.