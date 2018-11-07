Maryland has fired two athletic trainers following the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair, reports to The Washington Post.

Wes Robinson, head trainer for the football program, and Steve Nordwall, assistant athletic director of athletic training, were fired Tuesday, according to the Post. Both had been on paid administrative leave since Aug. 10.

A university spokesperson declined to comment on Robinson and Nordwall specifically but released a statement to the Post saying," The trainers that were previously on administrative leave are no longer employed at the university."

Maryland hired Robinson in 2006 and Nordwall in 2014.

Both trainers are the latest football staff members to be fired, following Durkin's dismissal without cause last week and strength and conditioning coach Rick Court parting ways with the school in August.

Maryland's board of regents recommended last week that the university retain the athletic trainers. President Wallace D. Loh said in a press conference that athletic director Damon Evans would decide if the trainers would stay or be let go.

Timeline of Jordan McNair's Death and Its Aftermath

Questions regarding the handling of the football program grew after McNair died from a heatstroke in June. The 19-year-old collapsed at a May 29 team workout while struggling to run 110-yard sprints.

On Aug. 10, ESPN released an explosive in-depth report detailing a "toxic" culture within the Terrapins football program. The report outlined a culture of fear and intimidation fostered under Durkin, singling out Court in particular.

ESPN also reported that sources claimed Robinson was "meek and mild-mannered" before Durkin and Court joined the program. Robinson allegedly changed his behavior to mirror the environment Durkin created within the program. The report also claimed that Robinson yelled, "Drag his a-- across the field!" to teammates holding McNair up as he finished his 10th sprint during the workout.

Loh announced on Aug. 14 that the training staff “misdiagnosed” McNair’s situation. Evans also revealed that McNair did not have his temperature taken, nor was he given cold water immersion to lower his body temperature.

Following an investigation, Maryland's board of regents concluded in September that the athletic training staff did not follow protocol when treating McNair's heatstroke symptoms.