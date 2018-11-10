Welcome to the SEC, home of nine of the last 12 national titles, where college football bluebloods dominate the polls year after year. But as great as the conference’s recent accomplishments are, there are schools within the league that are occasionally not so great. Take Arkansas, for example, which entered the weekend with a 2–7 record (0–5 in SEC play) in its first season under head coach Chad Morris.

During Saturday's conference matchup against No. 7 LSU, the Razorbacks found themselves trailing 14–0 through the second quarter. Things weren't too bad. Then, Arkansas receiver Jordan Jones was motioned behind the formation, and quarterback Ty Storey pitched him the ball...

Arkansas would like to Ctrl+Z this play pic.twitter.com/18n9zZA5v6 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 11, 2018

Not great! But, when you look at the play again, it's arguably better that Jones ran into his own teammate rather than Tigers defensive end Rashard Lawrence, who was in the backfield almost simultaneous to the ball being snapped.

Perhaps running back Rakeem Boyd, whom Jones ran into, was simply protecting his teammate from getting pummeled by an opponent who likely wouldn't have collided with him so graciously.