Watch: LSU Bettors Burned After RB Nick Brossette Stops Short of End Zone Twice

LSU -13 at Arkansas may have been the craziest betting finish of the college football season. 

By Kaelen Jones
November 10, 2018

The ending of No. 7 LSU's 24-17 win over Arkansas gave bettors in Las Vegas quite a scare on Saturday.

The Tigers closed as 13-point favorites and held a seven-point lead with just over a minute left, when senior tailback Nick Brossette ran 16 yards and fell down in bounds at the seven.

The clock kept running after the referees placed the ball down. The Razorbacks had no timeouts remaining, so all LSU had to do was kneel to clinch.

But Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron didn't appear to either notice or care. He called two rushing plays to Brossette. The first carry resulted in Brossette appearing to have a chance to muscle his way in for another score, but he was tackled short, keeping the clock moving.

Brossette was stopped short on the next play, too. Perhaps, to the benefit of his team. 

The Tigers came six points short of the cover, but victorious nonetheless.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)