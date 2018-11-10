The ending of No. 7 LSU's 24-17 win over Arkansas gave bettors in Las Vegas quite a scare on Saturday.

The Tigers closed as 13-point favorites and held a seven-point lead with just over a minute left, when senior tailback Nick Brossette ran 16 yards and fell down in bounds at the seven.

Lsu -13 and this happens pic.twitter.com/CpDql9N2UZ — ParlayPat (@parlay_pat) November 11, 2018

The clock kept running after the referees placed the ball down. The Razorbacks had no timeouts remaining, so all LSU had to do was kneel to clinch.

But Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron didn't appear to either notice or care. He called two rushing plays to Brossette. The first carry resulted in Brossette appearing to have a chance to muscle his way in for another score, but he was tackled short, keeping the clock moving.

Ed Orgeron just tried to create the ultimate bad beat pic.twitter.com/FzHnzVB76M — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 11, 2018

Brossette was stopped short on the next play, too. Perhaps, to the benefit of his team.

And they ran one last play! Wildest ending for anyone who bet the game ever pic.twitter.com/VaSZyst0RN — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) November 11, 2018

The Tigers came six points short of the cover, but victorious nonetheless.