LeBron Grimes, the father of Florida wide receiver Trevon Grimes, claims his son transferred from Ohio State because former receivers coach Zach Smith called him the n-word during a practice last September, according to Brett McMurphy of WatchStadium.

In a lengthy report detailing Trevon Grimes's transfer, his father claims he was called to come to Ohio State in the fall of 2017 after Smith called the then-freshman wide receiver a "b---- ass n-----" before an altercation between the two at practice.

LeBron Grimes said that the incident left his son in tears and was what pushed him to transfer out of the program.

However, current Buckeye receivers Johnnie Dixon III, Austin Mack and Parris Campbell say they saw the exchange between Smith and Trevon Grimes and dispute the claim that the n-word was ever used by the since-fired coach. According to sophomore quarterback Tate Martell, who says he remains best friends with Trevon Grimes, "Not a single player or staff member would have allowed this to happen."

I witness the whole altercation and this didn’t happen.. You think a group of African American young men will sit there and let something like this happen? Say what you want but this isn’t true at all. https://t.co/FrteEDIa9H — Johnnie L. Dixon III (@YoungKing_JD5) November 13, 2018

Wow... so you really think a room filled with Black athletes would still be apart of this University if any racial slurs were used to degrade another Black man!! Every one of us Wide Outs we’re right there and saw the whole thing. @Brett_McMurphy you continue to lie everyday! https://t.co/kOFwssniAX — Austin Mack (@Austin_Mack10) November 13, 2018

We all know why Trevon left OSU.. or that’s what he made it seem like, in all honesty OSU was prolly just to tough for the kid. But you saying he was called a n*** but a former OSU coach is a disgrace. You not about to bring down my University that I’m proud to be apart of. #LIES — Austin Mack (@Austin_Mack10) November 13, 2018

Naw but this man is gonna sit here and get a paycheck and become relevant over some BS!! And you are creating a negative narrative over a great University that cherishes diversity and culture. This is insane — Austin Mack (@Austin_Mack10) November 13, 2018

There’s no way that anyone would believe this. NO WAY. This lie is just out of hand. I was present during the entire altercation and what’s said in this article NEVER HAPPENED. I can guarantee it. Crazy how social media gives people platforms just to spread nonsense. https://t.co/FRBLucb9WY — Parris Campbell (@PCampbell21) November 13, 2018

Trevon Grimes was my best friend back then... and is still my best friend to this day. This report about “racially-charged practice altercation” is 100% false. Not a single player or staff member would have allowed this to happen. https://t.co/6wLZN8ASWX — TATE MARTELL (@TheTateMartell) November 13, 2018

Ohio State president Michael Drake issued a statement in response to McMurphy's story saying the school "unequivocally and vehemently disputes the unfounded allegations."

Trevon Grimes's official transfer documents from the NCAA state he was leaving Ohio State to be closer to his mother in Florida as she dealt with stage IV ovarian cancer. Trevon Grimes was granted a hardship waiver from the NCAA, allowing him to play this season instead of sitting out an entire year following his transfer.

In addition to LeBron Grimes, three current Florida players who spoke to McMurphy under the condition they would remain anonymous said Trevon Grimes talked with them about the altercation and said Smith called him the slur.

Smith denied ever using the word when asked about the incident by McMurphy. "I’ve never said that word in my entire life," Smith told McMurphy. "I’ve never been in a fight with a player in my life. Never. That never happened."

Smith was fired by Ohio State during the summer after accusations of domestic violence by his ex-wife were made public. Meyer was suspended for the first three games of the season after a school investigation into his mishandling of past allegations against Smith.

Trevon Grimes, who played two games at Ohio State before transferring, has appeared in nine contests for the Gators this season and has 17 catches for 194 yards and a touchdown.