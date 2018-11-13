Urban Meyer said Ohio State is "certainly looking into legal action" against reporter Brett McMurphy of WatchStadium, per Eleven Warriors's Dan Hope.

Meyer and the University were the subject of a lengthy report released by McMurphy Tuesday morning that detailed an alleged incident where former Ohio State wide receivers coach Zach Smith called Florida receiver Trevon Grimes, a former Buckeye, the n-word during practice last September.

McMurphy details Grimes's transfer to Florida, one that his father claims was prompted by Smith calling the then-freshman wide receiver a "b---- ass n-----" before an altercation between the two at practice.

Several current members of Ohio State's football team say they saw the exchange between Smith and Trevon Grimes and dispute the claim that the n-word was ever used by the since-fired coach. Ohio State president Michael Drake also issued a statement in response to McMurphy's story, saying the school "unequivocally and vehemently disputes the unfounded allegations."

"The university told McMurphy that we have found no evidence to support these allegations," Drake added. "Reporting in this manner is irresponsible, inflammatory and a severe invasion of privacy of a student athlete and his family as well as a baseless attack on Coach Meyer."

Smith denied ever using the word when asked about the incident by McMurphy. Grimes himself declined to comment to McMurphy about the alleged use of the slur.

Grimes played two games at Ohio State before transferring. He has appeared in nine contests for the Gators this season and has 17 catches for 194 yards and a touchdown.