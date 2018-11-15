Houston Quarterback D'Eriq King Carted to Locker Room Before Halftime, Out for Rest of Game

D'Eriq King entered Thursday with 2,900 passing yards and 35 touchdown passes.

By Khadrice Rollins
November 15, 2018

Late in the first half of Thursday's game between Houston and Tulane, Cougars quarterback D'Eriq King had to head to the sideline with an apparent leg injury.

The dual-threat signal caller limped off the field after sustaining what appears to be a non-contact injury following a running play in which King handed it off to running back Patrick Carr. Although it is possible a play earlier in the game where King slipped on concrete while running out of the field of play following a touchdown could have also played a role in the injury.

King was loaded up on the injury cart after getting to the sideline and was taken back to the locker room before the end of the first half. The ESPN broadcast announced King will be out for the rest of the game. 

Coming into Thursday's game, King has 2,900 passing yards and 35 touchdowns through the air to go with 592 rushing yards and 13 scores on the ground.

Against Tulane he was 11-for-15 for 82 yards and a score and he had 82 rushing yards and another touchdown to help Houston build a 31–9 lead at halftime.

With King out, the Cougars will turn to backup Clayton Tune.

