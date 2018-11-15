Purdue Superfan Tyler Trent Gets Bobblehead Benefitting V Foundation for Cancer Research

Trent received the game ball after Purdue's victory over Ohio State on Oct. 21.

By Michael Shapiro
November 15, 2018

Former Purdue student Tyler Trent has become one of the premier stories of the college football season thus far and took centerstage in the Boilmakers' 49-20 victory over Ohio State on Oct. 21. Trent, who is currently battling bone cancer, received a game ball from Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm postgame after declaring the Boilmakers would pull off the upset hours earlier on ESPN. 

Trent's newfound popularity has led to a bobblehead created in his honor, according to ESPN's Darren Rovell. A portion of the proceeds will go toward cancer research.

Bobblehead sales will benefit two charities, the The Tyler Trent Cancer Research Endowment at Purdue and ESPN's The V Foundation for Cancer Research.

"This is one of those bobbleheads that I think will resonate with so many people beyond just the Purdue community," Hall of Fame Bobblehead Museum founder Phil Sklar told Rovell

Bobblehead replicas of Trent cost $30 and can be found here

