Trent received the game ball after Purdue's victory over Ohio State on Oct. 21.
Former Purdue student Tyler Trent has become one of the premier stories of the college football season thus far and took centerstage in the Boilmakers' 49-20 victory over Ohio State on Oct. 21. Trent, who is currently battling bone cancer, received a game ball from Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm postgame after declaring the Boilmakers would pull off the upset hours earlier on ESPN.
Trent's newfound popularity has led to a bobblehead created in his honor, according to ESPN's Darren Rovell. A portion of the proceeds will go toward cancer research.
JUST IN: @theTylerTrent bobbleheads just went on sale at @BobbleheadHall website. $5 goes to Trent's charity & @TheVFoundation. https://t.co/4RsU40VTxw pic.twitter.com/W1xQRzlvqR— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 15, 2018
Bobblehead sales will benefit two charities, the The Tyler Trent Cancer Research Endowment at Purdue and ESPN's The V Foundation for Cancer Research.
"This is one of those bobbleheads that I think will resonate with so many people beyond just the Purdue community," Hall of Fame Bobblehead Museum founder Phil Sklar told Rovell.
Bobblehead replicas of Trent cost $30 and can be found here.