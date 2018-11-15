Former Purdue student Tyler Trent has become one of the premier stories of the college football season thus far and took centerstage in the Boilmakers' 49-20 victory over Ohio State on Oct. 21. Trent, who is currently battling bone cancer, received a game ball from Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm postgame after declaring the Boilmakers would pull off the upset hours earlier on ESPN.

Trent's newfound popularity has led to a bobblehead created in his honor, according to ESPN's Darren Rovell. A portion of the proceeds will go toward cancer research.

Bobblehead sales will benefit two charities, the The Tyler Trent Cancer Research Endowment at Purdue and ESPN's The V Foundation for Cancer Research.

"This is one of those bobbleheads that I think will resonate with so many people beyond just the Purdue community," Hall of Fame Bobblehead Museum founder Phil Sklar told Rovell.

Bobblehead replicas of Trent cost $30 and can be found here.