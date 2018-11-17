Braylon Edwards Praises Jim Harbaugh After Brother's Injury

Braylon Edwards's brother, Berkley, was carted off the field Saturday night after taking a helmet hit.

By Jenna West
November 17, 2018

Former Michigan wide receiver Braylon Edwards praised head coach Jim Harbaugh for rushing to his brother Berkley's side after the running back was injured Saturday in the Wolverines' win over Indiana.

In the fourth quarter, Berkley Edwards was hit helmet to helmet by Hoosiers linebacker Cam Jones while blocking a kickoff. Edwards laid motionless on the field for several minutes as the medical staff and Harbaugh gathered around him. The graduate transfer was strapped to a gurney before being carted off the field for precautionary reasons. Jones was called for a targeting penalty and ejected from the game.

Harbaugh told reporters after the game that Berkley had a concussion. Edwards tweeted an update saying his brother was responding to tests and moving his extremities.

The Michigan All-American also expressed his appreciation for Harbaugh being "dialed in right beside Berk the whole time."

In September, Edwards was suspended by the Big Ten Network for sending out a tweet criticizing the Wolverines after their Week 1 loss to Notre Dame. 

"Ruiz is weak, line is weak, shea is scared, f------ Michigan offense is so predictable..... Michigan football is sadly one thing.......Trash," Edwards tweeted and later deleted.

Harbaugh addressed the tweet in September, calling Edwards's actions "disappointing."

By referencing "the past in the past" on Saturday night, it looks like Edwards and Harbaugh may have patched things up.

