The Citadel Breaks Alabama's No-Points-Allowed November, Trolls Mississippi State, LSU

Safe to say The Citadel's #BeatBama efforts are off to a strong start, as is its Twitter trolling.

By Emily Caron
November 17, 2018

The Citadel scored against Alabama in the second quarter of Saturday's so-called 'cupcake' game, tying the Crimson Tide at 7-7 and breaking a 170:36 shutout streak by Alabama.

Not only did the Bulldogs break a scoreless November by Crimson Tide opponents, they also did so with the longest rushing touchdown Alabama has given up since 2015.

The 45-yard touchdown by The Citadel running back Dante Smith stunned the Crimson Tide in their closest first half contest this season. The two teams entered halftime locked at 10-10.

Basking in the glory of its unexpected success, The Citadel took to immediately trolling Alabama's SEC opponents who couldn't manage a score against Nick Saban's squad this month.

"It isn't that hard guys," the team tweeted at LSU and Mississippi State.

UMBC, a known upset enthusiast and not a shy team with their own tweets, appreciated The Citadel capturing their moment.

It looks like the Bulldogs are taking their #BeatBama mantra to heart.

