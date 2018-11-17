The Citadel scored against Alabama in the second quarter of Saturday's so-called 'cupcake' game, tying the Crimson Tide at 7-7 and breaking a 170:36 shutout streak by Alabama.

Not only did the Bulldogs break a scoreless November by Crimson Tide opponents, they also did so with the longest rushing touchdown Alabama has given up since 2015.

The 45-yard touchdown by The Citadel running back Dante Smith stunned the Crimson Tide in their closest first half contest this season. The two teams entered halftime locked at 10-10.

The longest rushing touchdown Alabama has given up since 2015 just came at the hands of The Citadel. pic.twitter.com/XuYv1ZsCX9 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 17, 2018

Basking in the glory of its unexpected success, The Citadel took to immediately trolling Alabama's SEC opponents who couldn't manage a score against Nick Saban's squad this month.

"It isn't that hard guys," the team tweeted at LSU and Mississippi State.

UMBC, a known upset enthusiast and not a shy team with their own tweets, appreciated The Citadel capturing their moment.

Attention people tweeting at us: yes we saw this tweet, and yes we LOVE it https://t.co/6EtQdHDoHf — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) November 17, 2018

It looks like the Bulldogs are taking their #BeatBama mantra to heart.