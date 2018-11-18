Colorado has reportedly fired head coach Mike MacIntyre, according to ESPN's Chris Low.

Per Watch Stadium's Brett McMurphy, MacIntyre will not coach the Buffaloes in their regular-season finale against California next week.

Colorado has lost each of its last six games after opening the season 5-0. The team is currently in last place in the Pac-12 South division, with a 2-6 record in conference play.

In 2016, MacIntyre led the Buffaloes to a 10-4 record and a Pac-12 South title, the first in program history. He was also honored as 2016 Pac-12 Coach of the Year.

Colorado hired MacIntyre in December 2012. He coached the Buffaloes for six seasons, compiling a 30-44 record.