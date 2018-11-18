Report: Colorado Fires Head Coach Mike MacIntyre

MacIntyre was fired after losing six straight games following a 5-0 start.

By Kaelen Jones
November 18, 2018

Colorado has reportedly fired head coach Mike MacIntyre, according to ESPN's Chris Low.

Per Watch Stadium's Brett McMurphy, MacIntyre will not coach the Buffaloes in their regular-season finale against California next week.

Colorado has lost each of its last six games after opening the season 5-0. The team is currently in last place in the Pac-12 South division, with a 2-6 record in conference play.

In 2016, MacIntyre led the Buffaloes to a 10-4 record and a Pac-12 South title, the first in program history. He was also honored as 2016 Pac-12 Coach of the Year.

Colorado hired MacIntyre in December 2012. He coached the Buffaloes for six seasons, compiling a 30-44 record.

