Arkansas Suspends Two Players For Socializing With Opponent's Cheerleaders

Ryan Pulley and Kamren Curl were suspended for a valiant or silly reason, depending on your perspective.

By Kaelen Jones
November 19, 2018

Arkansas senior cornerback Ryan Pulley and sophomore safety Kamren Curl's decision to be friendly with the enemy prior to the Razorbacks' 52–6 loss to Mississippi State last week can be taken as either a silly mistake or a valiant effort, depending on your perspective.

Former Razorbacks tight end D.J. Williams, who works at KARK-Channel 4, spotted Pulley and Curl socializing with Mississippi State cheerleaders before the game, taking pictures and chatting with spirit squad members.

On Monday, Arkansas head coach Chad Morris announced that Pulley and Curl were both suspended for this week.

"They will not be here today or yesterday or any part of this week for unacceptable behavior," Morris told reporters. "Actions that are completely unacceptable to anything we're about."

The Razorbacks will now be without two of their starting defenders for the season finale against quarterback Drew Lock and the Tigers' prolific passing attack.

It's not a good look for a team that's currently 29 and winless in SEC play. But, before you rip the two, ask yourself this: Could you risk passing up on meeting the love of your life if she was on an opponent's sideline? Pulley and Curl may not have had those ambitious goals, but amid a lost season, it's hard to blame them for feeling like they had nothing to lose.

Missouri and Arkansas begin their regular-season finale on Friday inside Memorial Stadium with kickoff scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET. Pulley and Curl won't get the chance to introduce themselves to Missouri's spirit squad members before kickoff.

College Football

