There's plenty at stake riding on Saturday's Big Ten clash between No. 4 Michigan and No. 10 Ohio State. A Michigan win Saturday would earn the Wolverines their first-ever Big Ten East title and put them in position to win their first Big Ten title since 2004. It would also extend Michigan's quest to reach the College Football Playoff.

Wolverines senior running back Karan Higdon is aware of the stakes. In fact, he's apparently inviting of the pressure—and perhaps adding fuel to the fire ahead of The Game.

Asked by reporters if he could guarantee a Michigan victory on Monday, Higdon pondered the question for a moment before responding.

"Yeah, I do. I do," said Higdon, according to the Detroit Free Press. "That's how I feel. I believe firmly in my brothers, this team and this coaching staff. As a captain, I'll take that stand. Why not?"

Ohio State has won each of the last six meetings between the schools.

Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh—who downplayed his own proclamation of a Michigan win ahead of The Game in 1986—spoke matter-of-factly when asked if playing Ohio State was considered just another game on schedule. Like Higdon, Harbaugh expressed anticipation of the high-stakes matchup.

"I look at presure as life-giving energy," Harbaugh said.

Michigan and Ohio State kick off from Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday at noon ET.