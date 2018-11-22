Watch: Three Players Ejected From Egg Bowl After Benches-Clearing Brawl

The Egg Bowl turned into the Royal Rumble after this touchdown pass that didn't even count.

By Khadrice Rollins
November 22, 2018

What would the Egg Bowl be if Mississippi State and Ole Miss didn't get a little feisty with each other?

In Thursday's meeting, the 115th Egg Bowl pitting these two state rivals against each other, every player on both teams was penalized on one play — a play that didn't even count in the end.

With time winding down in the third quarter and the Bulldogs holding a 28-3 lead over the Rebels, Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral connected with wide receiver A.J. Brown for an impressive touchdown.

After dragging some Mississippi State defenders with him into the end zone, Brown popped up and was part of a back-and-forth between players from both teams. He eventually threw a punch, and Corral ended up grappling Mississippi State's Jamal Peters as the benches for both squads emptied.

In addition to the penalties for every player, Peters and fellow Bulldogs cornerback Cameron Dantzler were ejected along with Rebels defensive back C.J. Moore.

Earlier in the game, Peters flipped off the Ole Miss crowd when he was booed during an injury timeout.

Since the play came after the third quarter clock expired though, the Brown touchdown was taken off the board.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)