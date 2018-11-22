What would the Egg Bowl be if Mississippi State and Ole Miss didn't get a little feisty with each other?

In Thursday's meeting, the 115th Egg Bowl pitting these two state rivals against each other, every player on both teams was penalized on one play — a play that didn't even count in the end.

With time winding down in the third quarter and the Bulldogs holding a 28-3 lead over the Rebels, Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral connected with wide receiver A.J. Brown for an impressive touchdown.

After dragging some Mississippi State defenders with him into the end zone, Brown popped up and was part of a back-and-forth between players from both teams. He eventually threw a punch, and Corral ended up grappling Mississippi State's Jamal Peters as the benches for both squads emptied.

Mississippi State CB #2 Jamal Peters breaks on the out route, leaving AJ Brown open over the top. After that, it's AJ Brown dragging defenders into the end zone pic.twitter.com/P4yEQ1AMbc — Fed Scivittaro (@MeshPointScout) November 23, 2018

Death. Taxes. Egg Bowl Brawling.pic.twitter.com/ujW7izUdyz — Saturday Down South (@SDS) November 23, 2018

All players. On every team. Every single one. Even the walk-ons. pic.twitter.com/IjgwNVVtdz — Barstool Sports (@barstooltweetss) November 23, 2018

In addition to the penalties for every player, Peters and fellow Bulldogs cornerback Cameron Dantzler were ejected along with Rebels defensive back C.J. Moore.

Earlier in the game, Peters flipped off the Ole Miss crowd when he was booed during an injury timeout.

Since the play came after the third quarter clock expired though, the Brown touchdown was taken off the board.