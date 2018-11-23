How to Watch Arkansas vs. Missouri: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch Arkansas play Missouri in an SEC regular-season finale on Friday, Nov. 23. 

By Kaelen Jones
November 23, 2018

Missouri hosts Arkansas in a regular-season finale between SEC foes on Friday, Nov. 23. Kickoff from Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo., is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET.

Missouri (7–4, 34) enters the contest riding a three-game winning streak. Last week, the Tigers handily defeated Tennessee 50-17. Quarterback Drew Lock threw for 257 yards and two touchdowns, and Larry Rountree III rushed for 135 yards and a touchdown. Missouri enters the contest boasting the 18th-ranked offensive unit in the nation, averaging 466 total yards per contest.

Arkansas (2–9, 07) comes into Friday's matchup on a three-game skid. The Razorbacks are currently winless in conference play. Last week, Arkansas was defeated 52-6 by Mississippi State.

How to watch Friday's game

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)