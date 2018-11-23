Missouri hosts Arkansas in a regular-season finale between SEC foes on Friday, Nov. 23. Kickoff from Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo., is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET.

Missouri (7–4, 3–4) enters the contest riding a three-game winning streak. Last week, the Tigers handily defeated Tennessee 50-17. Quarterback Drew Lock threw for 257 yards and two touchdowns, and Larry Rountree III rushed for 135 yards and a touchdown. Missouri enters the contest boasting the 18th-ranked offensive unit in the nation, averaging 466 total yards per contest.

Arkansas (2–9, 0–7) comes into Friday's matchup on a three-game skid. The Razorbacks are currently winless in conference play. Last week, Arkansas was defeated 52-6 by Mississippi State.

How to watch Friday's game

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV.