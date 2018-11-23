Texas will look to get one step closer to the Big 12 title game when it faces Kansas to close out its regular season on Friday, Nov. 23.

The Longhorns are 8-3 on the season and 6-2 in conference, which has them tied with West Virginia for second. After losing to the Mountaineers by one, Texas has won back-to-back games to stay in the hunt for the conference championship.

The Jayhawks are 1-7 in conference and trying to get multiple Big 12 wins for the first time since 2008. Kansas toppled TCU by one earlier in the season to get its lone conference win. Now it will look to take down Texas for the just the third time in matchup history. The Jayhawks won the first ever meeting between the teams back in 1938. Their second win in the series came in 2016.

Last season, Texas won 42-27 to take a 14-2 all-timeseries lead.

How to Watch

Time: Noon

TV Channel: FS1

Live Stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.