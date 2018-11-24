How to Watch Georgia vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch Georgia vs. Georgia Tech face off on Saturday, Nov. 24.

By Kaelen Jones
November 24, 2018

The Georgia Bulldogs continue building their case for inclusion in the College Football Playoff ranking's top four when they host the in-state rival Georgia Tech on Saturday, Nov. 24. The latest installment of the Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate rivalry will kick off from Sanford Stadium in Athens at noon ET.

Georgia (10–1, 7–1 in SEC) enters the contest coming off a 66–27 win over UMass last weekend. Quarterbacks Jake Fromm and Justin Fields once again saw time under center for the Bulldogs. Fields produced the most scores by tallying three total touchdowns in addition to 100 yards rushing and propelled Georgia to its fifth straight victory.

Georgia Tech (7–4, 5–3 in ACC) comes into Saturday's matchup on a four-game winning streak. Last week, the Yellow Jackets topped Virginia 30–27 in overtime thanks to kicker Wesley Wells' game-winning 40-yard field goal. Georgia Tech scored only one offensive touchdown in the victory.

Georgia currently leads the all-time head-to-head series 66–41–5. The schools first met in 1893.

How to watch Saturday's game

Time: Noon ET

TV channel: SEC Network

Live stream: You can watch the game online via SEC Network.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)