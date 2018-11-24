The Georgia Bulldogs continue building their case for inclusion in the College Football Playoff ranking's top four when they host the in-state rival Georgia Tech on Saturday, Nov. 24. The latest installment of the Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate rivalry will kick off from Sanford Stadium in Athens at noon ET.

Georgia (10–1, 7–1 in SEC) enters the contest coming off a 66–27 win over UMass last weekend. Quarterbacks Jake Fromm and Justin Fields once again saw time under center for the Bulldogs. Fields produced the most scores by tallying three total touchdowns in addition to 100 yards rushing and propelled Georgia to its fifth straight victory.

Georgia Tech (7–4, 5–3 in ACC) comes into Saturday's matchup on a four-game winning streak. Last week, the Yellow Jackets topped Virginia 30–27 in overtime thanks to kicker Wesley Wells' game-winning 40-yard field goal. Georgia Tech scored only one offensive touchdown in the victory.

Georgia currently leads the all-time head-to-head series 66–41–5. The schools first met in 1893.

How to watch Saturday's game

Time: Noon ET

TV channel: SEC Network

Live stream: You can watch the game online via SEC Network.